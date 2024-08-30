“The 58th Annual CMA Awards” Nominees To Be Revealed on Monday, September 9th

Nominations for The 58th Annual CMA Awards, airing on ABC, will be revealed on Monday, September 9th.
What’s Happening:
- ABC and CMA have revealed that nominations for The 58th Annual CMA Awards will be revealed Monday, September 9th, at 7:00 a.m. CDT.
- The complete list will also be posted on the CMA Awards website.
- Winners of The 58th Annual CMA Awards will be determined in a final round of voting by eligible CMA Professional voting members.
- Finalists for the 2024 CMA Broadcast Awards will also be revealed Monday, September 9th, with winners set to be announced in October.
- Hosts, performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks. Last year’s show was hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.
- ABC will air The 58th Annual CMA Awards live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 20th at 8/7c on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
