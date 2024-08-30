“The 58th Annual CMA Awards” Nominees To Be Revealed on Monday, September 9th

Nominations for The 58th Annual CMA Awards, airing on ABC, will be revealed on Monday, September 9th.

  • ABC and CMA have revealed that nominations for The 58th Annual CMA Awards will be revealed Monday, September 9th, at 7:00 a.m. CDT.
  • The complete list will also be posted on the CMA Awards website.
  • Winners of The 58th Annual CMA Awards will be determined in a final round of voting by eligible CMA Professional voting members.
  • Finalists for the 2024 CMA Broadcast Awards will also be revealed Monday, September 9th, with winners set to be announced in October.
  • Hosts, performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks. Last year’s show was hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.
  • ABC will air The 58th Annual CMA Awards live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 20th at 8/7c on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.

