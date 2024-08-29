Oprah Winfrey to Present ABC Primetime Special on the Impact of AI

Oprah Winfrey is set to report on the impact of artificial intelligence on people’s daily lives in a new primetime special coming to ABC in September.
What’s Happening:
- AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special will explore the profound impact of artificial intelligence on people’s daily lives, demystifying the technology and empowering viewers to understand and navigate the rapidly evolving AI future.
- As one of the most important global conversations of the 21st century, AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special will act as a serious, entertaining and meaningful base for every viewer to understand AI.
- The special features Winfrey’s exclusive interviews with some of the most important and powerful people in AI including the following:
- Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI, will explain how AI works in layman’s terms and discuss the immense personal responsibility that must be borne by the executives of AI companies.
- Microsoft Co-Founder and Chair of the Gates Foundation Bill Gates will lay out the AI revolution coming in science, health and education, and warns of the once-in-a-century type of impact AI may have on the job market.
- YouTube creator and technologist Marques Brownlee will walk Winfrey through mind-blowing demonstrations of AI’s capabilities.
- Tristan Harris and Aza Raskin, co-founders of Center for Humane Technology, walk Winfrey through the emerging risks posed by powerful and superintelligent AI — sounding the alarm about the need to confront those risks now.
- FBI Director Christopher Wray reveals the terrifying ways criminals and foreign adversaries are using AI.
- Pulitzer Prize-winning author Marilynne Robinson reflects on AI’s threat to human values and the ways in which humans might resist the convenience of AI.
- AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special will air Thursday, September 12th (8:00-9:03 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
