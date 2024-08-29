Witney Carson Set To Return To The Ballroom On Upcoming Season of “Dancing With The Stars”

An acclaimed mirrorball trophy winner is heading back to the ballroom.
What’s Happening:
- This morning on Good Morning America, it was announced that professional dancer (and mirrorball trophy winner) Witney Carson will be returning to Dancing with the Stars for its 33rd season.
- She last competed during season 31, making it to the finale with partner Wayne Brady, taking a break last season after the birth of her second child.
- Her win came during season 19, where she took home the trophy alongside now host Alfonso Riberio.
- Carson was nominated for Outstanding Choreography at that year’s Primetime Emmy Awards for her now iconic “Carlton” dance.
