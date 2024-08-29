Witney Carson Set To Return To The Ballroom On Upcoming Season of “Dancing With The Stars”

An acclaimed mirrorball trophy winner is heading back to the ballroom.

What’s Happening:

This morning on Good Morning America , it was announced that professional dancer (and mirrorball trophy winner) Witney Carson will be returning to Dancing with the Stars for its 33rd season.

, it was announced that professional dancer (and mirrorball trophy winner) Witney Carson will be returning to for its 33rd season. She last competed during season 31, making it to the finale with partner Wayne Brady, taking a break last season after the birth of her second child.

Her win came during season 19, where she took home the trophy alongside now host Alfonso Riberio.

Carson was nominated for Outstanding Choreography at that year’s Primetime Emmy Awards for her now iconic “Carlton” dance.

Dancing with the Stars premiere Tuesday, September 17th at 8pm on Disney+ ABC

More ABC News: