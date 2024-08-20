Almin Karamehmedovic Named President of ABC News

Debra OConnell announced that Almin Karamehmedovic has been named president of ABC News.

What’s Happening:

This was announced by Debra OConnell (president, News Group and Networks, Disney Entertainment), who Karamehmedovic will report to.

In his new role, Karamehmedovic will oversee the day-to-day operations of ABC News, which includes such programs as World News Tonight with David Muir Good Morning America The View 20/20 Nightline

He’ll also oversee ABC News Live, ABC News Studios and special events coverage.

About Almin Karamehmedovic:

Karamehmedovic has overseen the production and all daily operations of World News Tonight with David Muir.

Prior to that, Karamehmedovic was executive producer of Nightline .

. Karamehmedovic initially joined ABC News as a freelance video editor based in London in 1998. Three years later, he was one of the first journalists to gain access to Tora Bora, Afghanistan, where Osama bin Laden was hiding.

Then, in 2003, he embedded with the U.S. Army during the invasion of Iraq, and in 2005, he was one of the first journalists to travel to Darfur/Sudan to report on the genocide.

In his career, Karamehmedovic has traveled to more than 100 countries,

He has also received awards including the DuPont Award, 16 Emmys, nine Edward R. Murrow Awards, two Christopher Awards and a Peabody Award.

What They’re Saying:

Debra OConnell president, News Group and Networks, Disney Entertainment : “Almin has devoted his career to ABC News, mastering every role and elevating excellence in journalism by connecting with viewers in a very meaningful and profound way that resonates with them. He is a widely respected, seasoned journalist of the highest order who has worked his way up to senior executive producer of ‘World News Tonight with David Muir,’ earning the trust of colleagues and industry peers along the way. I have no doubt ABC News will reach new heights under his leadership.”

Almin Karamehmedovic: "I approach this role with great respect and humility, not only for the hundreds of colleagues around the world whose tireless contributions fuel the unflinching and unbiased reporting of ABC News but also for the viewers we serve. Our team represents the best in journalism. We are grateful to have Debra OConnell, who sets the bar for all of us in a meaningful and supportive way that enables us to thrive in a profession we revere and love."