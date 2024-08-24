ABC & Other Disney-Owned Network Streaming Apps Set To Shut Down Next Month

It has been revealed that a number of apps, available to stream content from Disney-owned networks, are shutting down next month.

What’s Happening:

As of September 23rd, 2024, many apps that allow for network-based streaming of Disney-Owned networks will be turned off and unavailable to users on mobile devices, or connected/smart TVs.

These apps, some dating back to the early days of network streaming, include: DisneyNOW (featuring content from Disney Channel ABC FX Nat Geo TV Freeform

Each of these apps featured on-demand content from their respective networks, with some even featuring the option to stream the network live. This came in handy for special events and programming that would not necessarily be on demand until the next day, if at all. Awards Ceremonies, network exclusives, sporting events, etc.

In order to access much of the on-demand content and live streams, users of these apps would also have to subscribe to a television provider, whether it be a local cable operator, satellite, or live streaming service like YouTube TV or Hulu

Each network is touting that after the shutdown, taking place on September 23rd, 2024, those wishing to view content will still have a number of options:

Interestingly, each of these apps has a corresponding website, which will allow users to access the content in their browsers. While ABC has reported ABC.com, NatGeoTV.com FXNOW.FXnetworks.com Freeform.com DisneyNOW.com

You will still need your TV Provider logins to access all the content on the website, similar to how the apps operate.

Freeform, NatGeoTV, ABC, and FXNOW also all suggest Hulu as another option for viewing content, since most programming arrives on Hulu next day.

DisneyNOW does not offer that suggestion, though Disney+

And of course, there is the option of viewing through your TV Provider. This includes cable, satellite, or those web-based services like YouTube TV or Hulu + Live.

No reason was given for the shutdown of the app, but many are pointing to the rumor that live channels will arrive on Disney+.

These apps join others launched by other media companies that have since been shutdown, including Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO GO and HBO NOW, Cartoon Network, and some operated by Paramount.

It should also be noted that while the ABC app is shutting down, the ABC News app (giving access to ABC News Live and some local stations across the country) is not shutting down as of press time.