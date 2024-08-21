“SNL” Alum Taran Killam Joins ABC’s New Drama “High Potential”

Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam will be featured in the new ABC drama series High Potential in a major recurring role, according to Deadline.

Killiam, who featured on SNL from 2010-2016, and also starred in the now classic Disney Channel Stuck in the Suburbs , has joined the cast of High Potential .

Killam will play Ludo Radovic, the salt-of-the-earth, kind-hearted, and disarmingly funny ex of Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and the father of Elliott (Matthew Lamb) and Chloe. As she consults for the LAPD, Morgan heavily leans on Ludo as the primary caregiver for Ava (Amira J), Elliott, and Chloe.

Created by Drew Goddard, High Potential follows Morgan (Olson), a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind, who helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential, she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.

The cast of High Potential also includes: Javicia Leslie as Daphne Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Amirah J as Ava Judy Reyes as Selena

also includes: High Potential premieres Tuesday, September 17th on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu