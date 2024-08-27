Kelly Monaco to Exit “General Hospital” After 21 Years, Leaving Her “Blindsided”

According to TVLine, Kelly Monaco will be leaving General Hospital after 21 years.

What's Happening:

Kelly Monaco has been a longtime favorite on the popular ABC General Hospital .

. She has played the role of Sam McCall for 21 years but will make her final appearance as this character in the fall.

According to Soap Opera Network

Monaco joined General Hospital in 2003 after three-years as Livvie Locke on Port Charles.

Her character Sam was the daughter of attorney Alexis Davis and mob boss Julian Jerome and was introduced as a bad girl con artist.

She went on to become one of the most popular characters on the longest-running soap.

Monaco has been nominated for two Daytime Emmys. She also won the first season of Dancing With the Stars in 2005.