Kaitlin Olson is Morgan in the Trailer for ABC’s New Drama “High Potential”

Kaitlin Olson is Morgan – who sees things that the cops don't – in the trailer for the new ABC drama series, High Potential.

What’s Happening:

Created by Drew Goddard, High Potential follows Morgan (Olson), a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind, who helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential, she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.

The cast of High Potential also includes: Taran Killam as Ludo Radovic Matthew Lamb as Elliott Javicia Leslie as Daphne Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Amirah J as Ava Judy Reyes as Selena

High Potential premieres Tuesday, September 17th on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu

