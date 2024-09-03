Kaitlin Olson is Morgan in the Trailer for ABC’s New Drama “High Potential”

Kaitlin Olson is Morgan – who sees things that the cops don't – in the trailer for the new ABC drama series, High Potential.
What’s Happening:
- Created by Drew Goddard, High Potential follows Morgan (Olson), a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind, who helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential, she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.
- The cast of High Potential also includes:
- Taran Killam as Ludo Radovic
- Matthew Lamb as Elliott
- Javicia Leslie as Daphne
- Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz”
- Amirah J as Ava
- Judy Reyes as Selena
- High Potential premieres Tuesday, September 17th on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
More ABC News:
- Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Reportedly Joining Season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars”
- DirecTV Customers Lose Access to Disney Networks Due to Contract Dispute
- “The 58th Annual CMA Awards” Nominees To Be Revealed on Monday, September 9th
- Oprah Winfrey to Present ABC Primetime Special on the Impact of AI
- Kelly Monaco to Exit “General Hospital” After 21 Years, Leaving Her “Blindsided”
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now