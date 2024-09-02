Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Reportedly Joining Season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars”

Fake heiress Anna Delvey, the subject of Netflix’s Inventing Anna, is heading to the dance floor on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Following a four-year stint in prison and house arrest, Anna Delvey is reportedly joining the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars as a contestant.
- The Russian-born Delvey was found guilty of eight charges in 2019 after pretending to be a German heiress, swindling thousands of dollars from the New York elite and their favorite establishments.
- Delvey was released from prison on good behavior in 2021 and has since been serving house arrest, which has recently been relaxed.
- She has reportedly been granted special permission to travel to Los Angeles, where Dancing with the Stars films.
- The new season will see the return of popular dancer Witney Carson and American Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik as a contestant.
- Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, September 17th at 8:00 p.m. on Disney+ and ABC, with the official cast announcement coming this Wednesday, September 4th.
