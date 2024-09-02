Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Reportedly Joining Season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars”

by |
Tags: , , ,

Fake heiress Anna Delvey, the subject of Netflix’s Inventing Anna, is heading to the dance floor on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • Following a four-year stint in prison and house arrest, Anna Delvey is reportedly joining the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars as a contestant.
  • The Russian-born Delvey was found guilty of eight charges in 2019 after pretending to be a German heiress, swindling thousands of dollars from the New York elite and their favorite establishments.
  • Delvey was released from prison on good behavior in 2021 and has since been serving house arrest, which has recently been relaxed.
  • She has reportedly been granted special permission to travel to Los Angeles, where Dancing with the Stars films.
  • The new season will see the return of popular dancer Witney Carson and American Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik as a contestant.
  • Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, September 17th at 8:00 p.m. on Disney+ and ABC, with the official cast announcement coming this Wednesday, September 4th.

More ABC News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning