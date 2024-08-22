Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik Joins Season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars”

According to Variety, Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik will be joining Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars.

What’s Happening:

American Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik will be joining the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars .

. He is the first celebrity announced for the new season of the competition show.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will be returning as co-hosts, and the full cast will be announced at a later date.

The judges will include Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

The new season will start on September 17th at 8pm on ABC Disney+ Hulu

About Stephen Nedoroscik:

Stephen Nedoroscik is known as the “pommel horse guy” at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with the U.S. men’s gymnastics team.

The team took home the bronze medal, which was the first team medal in 16 years.

Nedoroscik also won the individual bronze medal on the pommel horse.