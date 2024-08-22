Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik Joins Season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars”

According to Variety, Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik will be joining Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars.
What’s Happening:
- American Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik will be joining the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars.
- He is the first celebrity announced for the new season of the competition show.
- Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will be returning as co-hosts, and the full cast will be announced at a later date.
- The judges will include Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.
- The new season will start on September 17th at 8pm on ABC and Disney+ and then be available the next day on Hulu.
About Stephen Nedoroscik:
- Stephen Nedoroscik is known as the “pommel horse guy” at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with the U.S. men’s gymnastics team.
- The team took home the bronze medal, which was the first team medal in 16 years.
- Nedoroscik also won the individual bronze medal on the pommel horse.
Fill out the form below for a free,
