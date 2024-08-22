Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik Joins Season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars”

by |
Tags: , , , ,

According to Variety, Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik will be joining Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars.

What’s Happening:

  • American Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik will be joining the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars.
  • He is the first celebrity announced for the new season of the competition show.
  • Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will be returning as co-hosts, and the full cast will be announced at a later date.
  • The judges will include Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.
  • The new season will start on September 17th at 8pm on ABC and Disney+ and then be available the next day on Hulu.

About Stephen Nedoroscik:

  • Stephen Nedoroscik is known as the “pommel horse guy” at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with the U.S. men’s gymnastics team.
  • The team took home the bronze medal, which was the first team medal in 16 years.
  • Nedoroscik also won the individual bronze medal on the pommel horse.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy