ABC News Studios Announces New Romantic Comedy Documentary “Patrice: The Movie”

ABC News Studios has announced Patrice: The Movie, a new feature-length romantic comedy documentary coming to Hulu.

What’s Happening:

In partnership with All Ages Productions and in association with ESS Projects and Cedar Road, ABC News Studios will be bringing Patrice: The Movie to Hulu following its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

to Hulu following its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. Hailing from Gotham Award-winning director Ted Passon ( Philly D.A. ), Patrice: The Movie is a documentary romantic comedy about the next frontier of marriage equality — disability.

), is a documentary romantic comedy about the next frontier of marriage equality — disability. Patrice Jetter has finally found the love of her life, Garry Wickham, who is also disabled. They want nothing more than to get married, but if they do — or even if they just move in together — the government benefits they need to survive would be cut. Despite the scrutiny they’re under, they decide to plan a commitment ceremony that could risk their entire future.

The film interweaves vérité with recreated scenes from Patrice’s past. We see the struggles Patrice endured to get the house, the job, and the life that she’s now fighting to keep.

Patrice designed the sets for the recreations — which include her art — co-wrote the scripts and stars a cast of children with Patrice as the only adult, portraying herself at every age.

Patrice: The Movie starts streaming September 30th, exclusively on Hulu.

What They’re Saying:

Director Ted Passon: “Everyone wants to find love. It’s not an easy thing in this world. If you are lucky enough to find the person you want to be with, but if you’re disabled and collect Social Security or Medicaid benefits, you have to choose between being with your partner and your own survival. Not only can’t you get married, but you can’t even live with your partner. And so the fight for true marriage equality in this country is not over. We’re so grateful that Patrice trusted us to share her story with the world. As a disabled person navigating this system, Patrice’s story is unfortunately very common. We’re telling a very ordinary story but through the lens of a person who is, herself, completely extraordinary. She is a true Renaissance woman. We can’t wait for the world to meet Patrice.”