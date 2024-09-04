New “20/20” Explores the Fierce Debate Surrounding the Death of a Boston Police Officer

ABC’s 20/20 is back for an all-new season, and to kick it off, the show will dive into the fierce debate surrounding the death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe amid allegations of a cover-up.

What’s Happening:

Karen Read is the woman charged with second-degree murder in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, in a tragic and controversial case that has left families and a community demanding answers.

In an all-new 20/20 , ABC News chief national correspondent Matt Gutman interviews Read, who gives her full version of events that night.

The brand-new installment of 20/20 will examine the night that O'Keefe and Read spent the evening having drinks with friends before accepting an invitation to continue the night at a nearby home of a fellow Boston police officer. Read says she drove O'Keefe to the residence, dropping him off outside before leaving, but the homeowners and others at the residence for the afterparty said O'Keefe never entered the home.

will examine the night that O’Keefe and Read spent the evening having drinks with friends before accepting an invitation to continue the night at a nearby home of a fellow Boston police officer. Read says she drove O’Keefe to the residence, dropping him off outside before leaving, but the homeowners and others at the residence for the afterparty said O’Keefe never entered the home. Read was then arrested and charged with second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing death.

However, she has pleaded not guilty to the charges, claiming a cover-up.

In exclusive interviews with 20/20, O'Keefe's family and friends discuss their fears that his legacy has been lost amidst the many headlines about the case. They share their memories about the son who always dreamed of becoming a police officer and the brother who cared for his sister and best friend before her unexpected death and then took in his orphaned niece and nephew as his own.

, O’Keefe’s family and friends discuss their fears that his legacy has been lost amidst the many headlines about the case. They share their memories about the son who always dreamed of becoming a police officer and the brother who cared for his sister and best friend before her unexpected death and then took in his orphaned niece and nephew as his own. 20/20 returns Friday, September 6th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu