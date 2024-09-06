“The Handmaid’s Tale” Has Gone into Production on 6th and Final Season

The Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning dystopian fantasy series premiered back in 2017.

Series Finale:

Hulu The Handmaid's Tale

Showcasing director and star Elizabeth Moss holding a clapperboard, the Margaret Atwood novel adaptation has begun filming.

In addition to Moss, the series stars Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine, and Josh Charles.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Season 6 is expected to premiere next year.

You can watch the first 5 seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu now.

