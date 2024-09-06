“The Handmaid’s Tale” Has Gone into Production on 6th and Final Season

The Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning dystopian fantasy series premiered back in 2017.

  • Hulu has shared that The Handmaid's Tale has gone into production for its 6th and finale season.
  • Showcasing director and star Elizabeth Moss holding a clapperboard, the Margaret Atwood novel adaptation has begun filming.
  • In addition to Moss, the series stars Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine, and Josh Charles.
  • The Handmaid’s Tale explores a totalitarian society called Gilead, formerly the United States. Offred, who is one of the few fertile women known as Handmaids, struggles to survive life in this dystopia as a surrogate for a powerful Commander and his resentful wife.
  • Season 6 is expected to premiere next year.
  • You can watch the first 5 seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu now.

