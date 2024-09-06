Patricia Arquette Set To Star In New Hulu True Crime Series

A new true crime limited series is heading to Hulu, this time led by Patricia Arquette.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that Patricia Arquette is attached to star in a new limited series for Hulu about the Mardaugh Murders.
- Based on the Murdaugh Murders Podcast and Mandy Matney’s reporting on the case, it will cover Maggie Mardaugh (Arquette) and her relationship with her husband, who was convicted of murdering her and their child Paul.
- The series hails from Michael D. Fuller and Erin Lee Carr.
- Arquette’s casting marks a return to Hulu for the actress, who picked up an Emmy for her work on the limited series The Act.
- No timeline has been given for the series, but it will continue Hulu's recent tradition of juicy true crime limited series.
More Hulu News:
- Iconic Figures From Your Youth Showcased In Trailer For New Hulu Documentary "Child Star"
- "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band" Heads to Disney+ and Hulu Next Month
- Upcoming Hulu Comedy "Downforce" Finds Its Two Leads
- Dive Into the Realm of the Paranormal with Hulu’s New Docuseries “Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal”
- “Only Murders in the Building” Renewed for Season 5 at Hulu