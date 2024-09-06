Patricia Arquette Set To Star In New Hulu True Crime Series

A new true crime limited series is heading to Hulu, this time led by Patricia Arquette.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is reporting

and Mandy Matney’s reporting on the case, it will cover Maggie Mardaugh (Arquette) and her relationship with her husband, who was convicted of murdering her and their child Paul. The series hails from Michael D. Fuller and Erin Lee Carr.

Arquette’s casting marks a return to Hulu for the actress, who picked up an Emmy for her work on the limited series The Act .

. No timeline has been given for the series, but it will continue Hulu's recent tradition of juicy true crime limited series.

