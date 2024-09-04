Upcoming Hulu Comedy “Downforce” Finds Its Two Leads

The new ABC Signature pilot Downforce has found its two leads.

Hulu Downforce has added Eve Hewson and Murray Bartlett to its cast.

has added Eve Hewson and Murray Bartlett to its cast. The series will follow Hewson as the estranged daughter of a racing team owner, played by Barlett, as they work to find common ground as she joins the family business, reports Deadline .

. Alec Berg is set to direct, while Adam Countee and Berg will executive produce, as both currently hold overall deals with ABC Signature.

No timeline has yet to be set for the ABC Signature/Hulu series, but it will add to Hulu’s comedy commitment with shows like Only Murders in the Building and their growing stand-up library.

