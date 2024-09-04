Upcoming Hulu Comedy “Downforce” Finds Its Two Leads

The new ABC Signature pilot Downforce has found its two leads.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu’s new comedy Downforce has added Eve Hewson and Murray Bartlett to its cast.
- The series will follow Hewson as the estranged daughter of a racing team owner, played by Barlett, as they work to find common ground as she joins the family business, reports Deadline.
- Alec Berg is set to direct, while Adam Countee and Berg will executive produce, as both currently hold overall deals with ABC Signature.
- No timeline has yet to be set for the ABC Signature/Hulu series, but it will add to Hulu’s comedy commitment with shows like Only Murders in the Building and their growing stand-up library.
