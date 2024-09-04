“Only Murders in the Building” Renewed for Season 5 at Hulu

Only two episodes into its fourth season, Hulu has renewed their popular series Only Murders in the Building for a fifth season.
- According to The Hollywood Reporter, Charles, Mabel and Oliver will return for another season of solving murders as Hulu has renewed Only Murders in the Building for a fifth season.
- A release date for the fifth season has yet to be revealed, but precedent shows that it will likely premiere next summer.
- As with the previous four seasons, the fifth season will consist of 10 episodes.
- The show is currently two episodes into season 4, as the trio head to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast, while also contending with the murder of Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki.
- In addition to the returning regulars, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Michael Cyril Creighton, this season boasts an impressive collection of guest stars, including:
- Meryl Streep
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph
- Eugene Levy
- Eva Longoria
- Zach Galifianakis
- Molly Shannon
- Kumail Nanjiani
- Melissa McCarthy
- Richard Kind
- Jane Lynch
- and more!
- Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie).
- New episodes of Only Murders in the Building drop every Tuesday on Hulu. You can check out Alex’s recaps of the first two episodes here.
