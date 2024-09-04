“Only Murders in the Building” Renewed for Season 5 at Hulu

Only two episodes into its fourth season, Hulu has renewed their popular series Only Murders in the Building for a fifth season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu has renewed Only Murders in the Building for a fifth season.

for a fifth season. A release date for the fifth season has yet to be revealed, but precedent shows that it will likely premiere next summer.

As with the previous four seasons, the fifth season will consist of 10 episodes.

The show is currently two episodes into season 4, as the trio head to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast, while also contending with the murder of Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki.

In addition to the returning regulars, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Michael Cyril Creighton, this season boasts an impressive collection of guest stars, including: Meryl Streep Da'Vine Joy Randolph Eugene Levy Eva Longoria Zach Galifianakis Molly Shannon Kumail Nanjiani Melissa McCarthy Richard Kind Jane Lynch and more!

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ( Grace & Frankie ).

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie). New episodes of Only Murders in the Building drop every Tuesday on Hulu.