“Only Murders in the Building” Renewed for Season 5 at Hulu

Only two episodes into its fourth season, Hulu has renewed their popular series Only Murders in the Building for a fifth season.

What’s Happening:

  • According to The Hollywood Reporter, Charles, Mabel and Oliver will return for another season of solving murders as Hulu has renewed Only Murders in the Building for a fifth season.
  • A release date for the fifth season has yet to be revealed, but precedent shows that it will likely premiere next summer.
  • As with the previous four seasons, the fifth season will consist of 10 episodes.
  • The show is currently two episodes into season 4, as the trio head to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast, while also contending with the murder of Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki.
  • In addition to the returning regulars, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Michael Cyril Creighton, this season boasts an impressive collection of guest stars, including:
    • Meryl Streep
    • Da’Vine Joy Randolph
    • Eugene Levy
    • Eva Longoria
    • Zach Galifianakis
    • Molly Shannon
    • Kumail Nanjiani
    • Melissa McCarthy
    • Richard Kind
    • Jane Lynch
    • and more!
  • Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie).
  • New episodes of Only Murders in the Building drop every Tuesday on Hulu. You can check out Alex’s recaps of the first two episodes here.
