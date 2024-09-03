Hulu Releases Official Trailer for Australian Original Series “Last Days of the Space Age”

Hulu has shared the official trailer for the upcoming Australian Original Series Last Days of the Space Age.

What’s Happening:

The eight episode series follows three families in a tight-knit coastal community who find their marriages, friendships and futures put to the test.

Set in 1979 Western Australia, with a global beauty pageant contest creating a media frenzy and a power strike that threatens to plunge the region into darkness, history is at a turning point and everything is about to change. But that’s nothing compared to the drama these seemingly ordinary families are enduring, in a town which will never be the same.

Written and created by David Chidlow, the show was also written by Alice Addison, Dot West and Jeremy and Alan Nguyen.

The cast includes Radha Mitchell, Jesse Spencer, Deborah Mailman, Linh-Dan Pham, Iain Glen, George Mason, Vico Thai, Ines English, Jaek Koman, Mackenzie Mazur, Emily Grant, Thomas Weatherall and Aidan Chiem.

Last Days of the Space Age arrives October 2nd on Hulu.

