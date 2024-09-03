The Xenomorph Arrives on Earth in First Teaser for FX’s “Alien: Earth”

The Xenomorph is coming to Earth in the first teaser for FX’s new series, Alien: Earth, coming in 2025.

FX has released a short teaser for their new series Alien: Earth onto the internet – the same teaser that has been playing in front of screenings of Alien: Romulus .

onto the internet – the same teaser that has been playing in front of screenings of . The 15 second teaser opens with a shot of Earth, before pulling back to reveal the planet reflected on the shiny head of a Xenomorph.

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.

Other actors featured in the series include Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

Hailing from creator Noah Hawley (Fargo), Alien: Earth arrives in 2025, only on Hulu

