There’s Something Evil in the Air with the Poster for Searchlight Pictures’ “Hold Your Breath”

There's something evil in the air, as Searchlight Pictures has shared the poster for their new film Hold Your Breath, coming to Hulu in October.

Starring Sarah Paulson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Hold Your Breath follows the dust storms of 1930s Oklahoma and a possible “sinister presence” threatening a family.

The film is written and directed by Karrie Crouse and Will Joines, marking their feature directorial debut.

A new poster for the film has been released.

Hold Your Breath will premiere on Hulu on October 3rd.

