Trailer and Key Art Released for Hulu’s Spanish Language Original Series “La Máquina”

Hulu has released the key art and trailer for the original series La Máquina, premiering in October.

What's Happening:

Check out the trailer and key art for Hulu's first ever Spanish language original series, La Máquina .

. Hulu will premiere all six of its episodes on October 9th, 2024.

About La Máquina:

Esteban “La Máquina” Osuna is at a low point in his career after a difficult loss, although his manager and best friend Andy Lujan is determined to get him back on top.

However, when a nefarious organization emerges, the stakes of this rematch escalate to a matter of life and death.

While Esteban struggles for a comeback, he also must deal with his personal demons and protect his family, including his ex-wife, Irasema, a journalist who finds herself in the dark side of the boxing world.

Cast:

Gael García Bernal

Diego Luna

Eiza González

Jorge Perugorría

Andrés Delgado

Karina Gidi

Dariam Coco

Lucía Méndez