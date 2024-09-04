Dive Into the Realm of the Paranormal with Hulu’s New Docuseries “Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal”

Get ready to dive into the realm of the paranormal with the trailer for Hulu’s new docuseries Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal.

What’s Happening:

Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal takes you inside eight true crime cases with shocking encounters with the paranormal world – through eyewitness accounts, expert interviews, and all-new investigations.

takes you inside eight true crime cases with shocking encounters with the paranormal world – through eyewitness accounts, expert interviews, and all-new investigations. In each case, amidst an agonizing search for answers, one rumor emerges from the pack: something inhuman is afoot.

These in-depth investigations transport us to towns and cities across North America where we speak to individuals with eyewitness accounts and first-person details about the extraordinary, supernatural events that changed their lives forever.

Stories featured in the docuseries include: A six-year-old boy in the Smoky Mountains disappears forever after being snatched by a mysterious ape-like beast. A UFO crash in Long Island sparks an assassination attempt and illuminates a massive political conspiracy. An occult coven of Satanic witches is implicated in a decades-old New Jersey murder. Lonely ghosts in San Francisco’s Chinatown threaten to steal the lives of the unmarried.

In these stories and more, Out There tracks down fresh leads and uncovers new evidence amid a labyrinth of twists and turns. At the end of the road, the investigations unearth new truths – about the power of mythology, the allure of the paranormal, and the monsters among us.

tracks down fresh leads and uncovers new evidence amid a labyrinth of twists and turns. At the end of the road, the investigations unearth new truths – about the power of mythology, the allure of the paranormal, and the monsters among us. From the creatives behind Hulu's Sasquatch, all eight episodes of Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal arrive September 24th on the streamer.