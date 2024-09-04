Dive Into the Realm of the Paranormal with Hulu’s New Docuseries “Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal”

Get ready to dive into the realm of the paranormal with the trailer for Hulu’s new docuseries Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal.
What’s Happening:
- Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal takes you inside eight true crime cases with shocking encounters with the paranormal world – through eyewitness accounts, expert interviews, and all-new investigations.
- In each case, amidst an agonizing search for answers, one rumor emerges from the pack: something inhuman is afoot.
- These in-depth investigations transport us to towns and cities across North America where we speak to individuals with eyewitness accounts and first-person details about the extraordinary, supernatural events that changed their lives forever.
- Stories featured in the docuseries include:
- A six-year-old boy in the Smoky Mountains disappears forever after being snatched by a mysterious ape-like beast.
- A UFO crash in Long Island sparks an assassination attempt and illuminates a massive political conspiracy.
- An occult coven of Satanic witches is implicated in a decades-old New Jersey murder. Lonely ghosts in San Francisco’s Chinatown threaten to steal the lives of the unmarried.
- In these stories and more, Out There tracks down fresh leads and uncovers new evidence amid a labyrinth of twists and turns. At the end of the road, the investigations unearth new truths – about the power of mythology, the allure of the paranormal, and the monsters among us.
- From the creatives behind Hulu's Sasquatch, all eight episodes of Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal arrive September 24th on the streamer.
