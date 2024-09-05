“Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band” Heads to Disney+ and Hulu Next Month

Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band are heading to Disney+ and Hulu after their premiere at TIFF.

What’s Happening:

  • Hulu has released a brief look at Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band ahead of its world premiere.
  • This new documentary promises to be the most in-depth look ever at the creation of their live performances, alongside backstage footage and a glimpse at their 2023-2024 tour.
  • Directed by Thom Zimmy, the film will debut at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, which begins today in Ontario.

  • Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band debuts on Disney+ and Hulu on October 25th, continuing the streamers’ commitment to being a hub for musicians, concerts, and their stories.

