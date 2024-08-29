National Geographic’s “BLINK” Debuts New Trailer And Confirms Film Festival Debut

The trailer for a new documentary has been released by National Geographic Films and Disney.

Today, the trailer dropped for the new documentary BLINK .

. From National Geographic Films, this new documentary follows a family trying to combat an incurable eye condition.

When three of their children are diagnosed, they decide to travel the world in hopes of gifting their children a visual memory book for the rest of their lives, no matter what happens to their actual sight.

The film has been chosen for this year’s upcoming Telluride Film Festival lineup.

Alongside the film festival, the film is also receiving a theatrical release ahead of a Disney+

Interestingly enough, the film seems to be Disney branded, which is rare for a proper National Geographic project.

BLINK hits theaters on October 4th streams later this year on Disney+.

