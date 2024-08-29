National Geographic’s “BLINK” Debuts New Trailer And Confirms Film Festival Debut

The trailer for a new documentary has been released by National Geographic Films and Disney.
- Today, the trailer dropped for the new documentary BLINK.
- From National Geographic Films, this new documentary follows a family trying to combat an incurable eye condition.
- When three of their children are diagnosed, they decide to travel the world in hopes of gifting their children a visual memory book for the rest of their lives, no matter what happens to their actual sight.
- The film has been chosen for this year’s upcoming Telluride Film Festival lineup.
- Alongside the film festival, the film is also receiving a theatrical release ahead of a Disney+ debut, setting it up for major awards eligibility and consideration.
- Interestingly enough, the film seems to be Disney branded, which is rare for a proper National Geographic project.
- BLINK hits theaters on October 4th streams later this year on Disney+.
