Photos: New Updates Appear At EPCOT’s The Seas With Nemo And Friends (Including A New National Geographic Experience)

The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT has opened a new interactive exhibit alongside other cosmetic changes happening at the pavilion.

In honor of National Geographic’s new series OceanXplorers, a new interactive game has opened on the pavilion’s second floor, within the nursery area.

You can watch a full play-through of the game below:

The new Ocean Expedition Presented by @NatGeo OceanXplores in the Seas with Nemo & Friends offer 6 different games that explore the Azores, Arctic, and Caribbean offering knowledge while playing. #natgeo #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/9pqJRF3HQY — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) August 23, 2024

Elsewhere, signage has been changing throughout as part of ongoing improvements to the pavilion. Gone are most of the Mr. Ray and Nemo references not directly tied to the attraction itself. Instead, it looks like the retro-futuristic fonts that have been popping up around EPCOT are also being incorporated into The Seas.

On the first floor, an exhibit is behind curtains right now, with new aquatic species hinting at debuting in the exhibit.

The Seas with Nemo & Friends is open daily at EPCOT and it is a great place to escape from the heat and witness the wonders of the underwater world.

