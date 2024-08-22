Disney Vacation Club Announces Changes to Meeting Schedule and Format for Florida Based Properties

Due to a recent change in Florida legislation, the Disney time-share service will change the format and frequency of its board meetings to align with the new guidelines.

What’s Happening:

Disney Vacation Club shared new information with members regarding changes for their Florida-based properties.

For DVC properties located in the state, board meetings will now be held once per quarter for a total of four meetings a year. The first of these meetings will occur on September 26th with details about location, times, and how to RSVP to be posted on the member website at a later date. Non-Florida based properties will continue to have one board and one member meeting annually.

The Florida legislative changes do not impact The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.

For all DVC resort associations, the meeting format will change from a joint board and member meeting to general sessions and reception for members hosted by DVC leadership beginning December 12th, 2024.

Board and member meetings will be held for each resort on December 10th and 11th.

Members can still get in touch with the resort association by calling Member Services, sending emails, sending requests through the member website, and attending the DVC December Member reception.

