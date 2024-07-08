Photos: Disney Vacation Club “Golden Vine House” Welcome Home Center Fully Revealed At Disney California Adventure

Construction walls have come down in one corner of the Disneyland Resort as the new Disney Vacation Club Welcome Home Center is now fully revealed in the Golden Vine Winery area of Disney California Adventure.

The experience is not yet open however, and the doors to what is now being called the “Golden Vine House” are still closed to the public.

Originally announced late last year, the former home of the Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar is transforming into a Disney Vacation Club Welcome Home Center. An announcement that came around the same time as the closure of Beast’s Library in the Disney Animation building in Hollywoodland. The two are more connected than one might immediately think, as the Cellar was home to experiences as part of Disney Imagination Campus, which have been relocated to the former Beast’s Library to free up this location for this new Disney Vacation Club offering.

The nomenclature leads us to believe that it will be more of a preview center for Disney Vacation Club than a lounge experience, as the official DVC website uses the same phrasing in context to visit a DVC Open House, saying to “please go to the Disney Vacation Club Welcome Home Center in the Resort lobby first and have a Cast Member escort you to the model room.” That said, official details are scarce as of press time, and more specifics are expected to be revealed in the future.

The Blue Sky Cellar had previously been the home of Disney Imagination Campus before today’s news, and before that was the preview center for many upcoming attractions during the multi-year transformation of the park, including displays for the “upcoming” Pixar Pier well after Pixar Pier had actually opened to guests. Prior to that, it was where everyone would get their first glimpses of Cars Land and Buena Vista Street. Long before that, the building played home to Seasons of the Vine, a film-based attraction that showcased how wine was grown in California vineyards.

Disney Parks fans and Disney Vacation Club Members are sure to enjoy many of the details that are springing up around the building, including stickers on the themed podium (which will likely hold Disney Vacation Club literature) that shows off locations that can be visited when part of the Disney Vacation Club, or even through Adventures by Disney.

Though the walls are down at the new DVC Welcome Home center, no official opening date has been revealed at this time.