Photos / Video: Disney’s Contemporary Resort Offers New “Frozen” Meet & Greet Experience for Disney Vacation Club’s “Welcome Home Weeks”

As part of the new "Welcome Home Weeks," Disney Vacation Club is offering a special member only Frozen meet & greet experience at Disney's Contemporary Resort on select dates in July and August 2024.

What’s Happening:

Introducing the first-ever Welcome Home Weeks—a limited-time celebration from July 22nd through August 24th featuring special events, tasty treats and exciting experiences just for eligible Disney Vacation Club Members.

As part of this new event, DVC members can delight in an immersive character meet & greet experience, themed to the story from the fan-favorite film, Frozen.

Taking place at DIsney’s Contemporary Resort on select dates in July and August, members can meet with Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff.

You can also pose with this imposing statue of Marshmallow.

The ever-popular DJ Elliott was also on hand to spin some tunes for attendees.

This event will take place on 5 additional dates through August at Ballroom Fantasia J at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Those dates are: Tuesday, July 23rd Monday, July 29th Tuesday, July 30th Monday, August 12th Tuesday, August 13th

The Ballroom will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on each event date.

Parking at Disney’s Contemporary Resort is not available specifically for this event, so members are strongly encouraged to use Walt Disney World

To attend, you must be a member eligible for Membership Extras with a Walt Disney World Resort hotel reservation. 4 guests (or the number of additional guests on the reservation) can join the member.

More information on Disney Vacation Club’s Welcome Home Weeks can be found here