Disney Vacation Club Announces First Ever Welcome Home Weeks

DVC members are being offered a brand new celebration this summer.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Vacation Club announced their first ever Welcome Home Weeks.
- This limited time celebration, lasting from July 22nd through August 24th, will provide eligible members with special events, delicious treats and exclusive experiences.
- With offerings at Disney parks and Resort hotels, Welcome Home Weeks will include:
- Complimentary Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bars, ice cream sandwiches or fruit bars at select locations at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
- The Welcome Home Wakeup, an opportunity to mingle with fellow members with coffee and treats.
- The Welcome Home Wednesday Wine Mixer, which will allow members to partake in wine and appetizers at the Grand Californian Hotel and Spa at the Disneyland Resort.
- Exclusive character meet and greets at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disney’s beach resorts.
- Indulge in complimentary ice cream at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort and Spa at Walt Disney World Resort.
- Complimentary lei-making and hula lessons at Aulani Resort.
- Complimentary ukulele lessons and tote stamping at Aulani Resort.
- A one-time-use 20% off mobile order discount.
- Members who do not plan on traveling this summer will also be able to stream Westward Walt and download exclusive wallpapers to show their DVC pride.
