Disney Vacation Club Announces First Ever Welcome Home Weeks

DVC members are being offered a brand new celebration this summer.

What’s Happening:

Disney Vacation Club

This limited time celebration, lasting from July 22nd through August 24th, will provide eligible members with special events, delicious treats and exclusive experiences.

With offerings at Disney parks and Resort hotels, Welcome Home Weeks will include: Complimentary Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bars, ice cream sandwiches or fruit bars at select locations at Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort The Welcome Home Wakeup, an opportunity to mingle with fellow members with coffee and treats. The Welcome Home Wednesday Wine Mixer, which will allow members to partake in wine and appetizers at the Grand Californian Hotel and Spa at the Disneyland Resort. Exclusive character meet and greets at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disney’s beach resorts. Indulge in complimentary ice cream at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort and Spa at Walt Disney World Resort. Complimentary lei-making and hula lessons at Aulani Resort. Complimentary ukulele lessons and tote stamping at Aulani Resort. A one-time-use 20% off mobile order discount.

Members who do not plan on traveling this summer will also be able to stream Westward Walt and download exclusive wallpapers to show their DVC pride.

