Photos: Signage Installed for New Disney Vacation Club “Welcome Home Center” in Former Blue Sky Cellar

Disney Vacation Club is expanding its footprint at Disney California Adventure with a new “Welcome Home Center” taking over the former Blue Sky Cellar.

What’s Happening:

Some location switching is taking place at Disney California Adventure, with those taking part in Disney Imagination Campus program now making use of the former Beast’s Library area within Disney Animation instead of the Blue Sky Cellar.

The Blue Sky Cellar is now set to become the Golden Vine House Disney Vacation Club “Welcome Home Center,” with signage installed at various points around the building, which itself has received some new paint.

The nomenclature leads us to believe that it will be more of a preview center for Disney Vacation Club than a lounge experience, as the official DVC website uses the same phrasing in context to visit a DVC Open House, saying to “please go to the Disney Vacation Club Welcome Home Center in the Resort lobby first and have a Cast Member escort you to the model room.”

That said, official details are scarce as of press time, and more specifics are expected to be revealed in the future.

The Blue Sky Cellar was previously a preview center for many upcoming attractions during the multi-year transformation of the park, including displays for the “upcoming” Pixar Pier well after Pixar Pier had actually opened to guests. Prior to that, it was where everyone would get their first glimpses of Cars Land and Buena Vista Street.

Long before that, the building played home to Seasons of the Vine, a film-based attraction that showcased how wine was grown in California vineyards.

At this time, there is no official opening date for when the DVC Welcome Home Center will debut.