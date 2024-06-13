New Disney Vacation Club Member Lounge Coming to Magic Kingdom, Replacing Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade

There will be a new Disney Vacation Club Member Lounge coming to Frontierland at Magic Kingdom Park. This will replace the existing Frontierland Shootin' Arcade.

What's Happening:

Disney Vacation Club announced the development of the first-ever Member Lounge in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World

This new lounge will be located in the heart of Frontierland.

According to Scott Gustin

Members will be able to unwind amidst the rustic charm of Frontierland in a new space inspired by the bygone era of exploration and adventure.

This lounge will provide eligible members a cozy and convenient place to trade tales and retreat during their day of play.

The new lounge will be home to a Disney Vacation Club Member Services team and offer comfortable seating areas, complimentary Wi-Fi, device-charging stations and more.

Construction will begin this year and additional details will be forthcoming.

This will be the third Member space at Walt Disney World Resort, joining locations inside the iconic glass pyramid of the Imagination! Pavilion at EPCOT

Today, there are a total of 16 Disney Vacation Club properties across four states, including The Villas at Disneyland Disneyland Resort

More information about Disney Vacation Club and Membership Extras is available at DisneyVacationClub.com

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.