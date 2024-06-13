Photos: Explore The Temporary DVC Member Lounge In EPCOT’s Odyssey Pavilion

With the regular Disney Vacation Club Member Lounge currently closed at EPCOT, some temporary new digs have opened in the park’s Odyssey pavilion for members to relax and recharge…their devices of course!

While the Odyssey currently plays host to festival offerings at EPCOT, it is currently the temporary home of the DVC Member lounge at the park while work continues on the regular location located on the second floor of the Imagination Pavilion. Work on the permanent location is scheduled to end on July 14th, with the lounge moving back into that permanent space and out of the Odyssey pavilion, which in turn will have enough time to transform into something before it will likely reopen at the start of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival on August 29th.

DVC members utilizing this space have plenty of tables and chairs to take a break from exploring the park on their day of discovery, with space to charge devices and even enjoy a beverage. Be sure to have your Disney Vacation Club credentials ready, as they will check at the door! Not a DVC Member, don’t worry, a temporary information station and member assistance is also placed nearby.

Today also saw the news that a new Disney Vacation Club lounge is on its way to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, taking over the spot currently occupied by the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade. The classic Magic Kingdom attraction is slated to close to make way for the lounge later this month.