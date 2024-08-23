Photos: The Cake Bake Shop Continues to Come Together at Disney’s BoardWalk

The new Cake Bake Shop at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn is almost ready to come out of the oven. Replacing the former ESPN Club at the resort, the new offering will feature a sit down dining experience, a bakery, and an afternoon tea service.

Laughing Place had a chance to check out the progress of The Cake Bake Shop, and it looks like things are really coming along. The Gwendolyn Rogers created experience is set to open sometime in the near future, but no opening date has been announced. Once open, the indulgent offering will showcase cakes and pastries that will blow guests away in both appearance and flavor. Throughout the entire restaurant, guests will find elegant, French-inspired decor that is sure to become a hit with fans. Walls are still up around the upcoming dining location, with construction equipment on site while they continue to work on the facade. However, the ornate signage is already visible, providing fans a first look at what they can expect from the new experience. Check out photos of The Cake Bake Shop below:

