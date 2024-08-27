National Geographic Introduces New Private Jet Itinerary for 2025 Alongside Some Generous Discounts

Jet setters looking for a private expedition around the world with National Geographic can save on a trip for a limited time. Plus, Nat Geo is introducing a new expedition that heads off to China in search of Pandas!

What’s Happening:

National Geographic offers a number of Private Jet departures taking adventurers on various different expeditions around the world.

For a limited time, travelers can save an incredible $2,500 per person on select National Geographic Expeditions Private Jet departures.

If you’ve previously taken a Private Jet with Nat Geo, you’re eligible to save an additional $2,500 per person.

This offer is available for the 2025 departures listed below, and must be booked by December 31st, 2024.

Around the World by Private Jet

January 26th, 2025

March 23rd, 2025

October 30th, 2025

January 1st, 2026

Australia and New Zealand by Private Jet

May 1st, 2025

A Northern Odyssey: Around the World by Private Jet

June 23rd, 2025

Wildlife of the World: In Search of Pandas, Great Migration & Gorillas

In the new “Wildlife of the World” expedition, travelers can explore the world while also learning about preservation and conservative efforts.

This new 24-day itinerary will depart on July 28th, 2025.

During the nearly month-long trip, guests can: Experience the marvels of China on a visit to Chengdu, including a visit to a panda reserve to observe and learn about these beloved animals. Observe mountain gorillas in Rwanda and spot lemurs, chameleons and wild orchids in Madagascar. Set out on safari with expert rangers and trackers in the wildlife reserves of Sri Lanka and Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve. Snorkel amid dazzling marine life from an overwater bungalow in the Maldives and explore the colorful coral reefs of Mauritius.

More details on “Wildlife of the World: In Search of Pandas, Great Migration & Gorillas” are available at the National Geographic Expeditions website