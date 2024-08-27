National Geographic Introduces New Private Jet Itinerary for 2025 Alongside Some Generous Discounts

Jet setters looking for a private expedition around the world with National Geographic can save on a trip for a limited time. Plus, Nat Geo is introducing a new expedition that heads off to China in search of Pandas!
What’s Happening:
- National Geographic offers a number of Private Jet departures taking adventurers on various different expeditions around the world.
- For a limited time, travelers can save an incredible $2,500 per person on select National Geographic Expeditions Private Jet departures.
- If you’ve previously taken a Private Jet with Nat Geo, you’re eligible to save an additional $2,500 per person.
- This offer is available for the 2025 departures listed below, and must be booked by December 31st, 2024.
Around the World by Private Jet
- January 26th, 2025
- March 23rd, 2025
- October 30th, 2025
- January 1st, 2026
Australia and New Zealand by Private Jet
- May 1st, 2025
A Northern Odyssey: Around the World by Private Jet
- June 23rd, 2025
Wildlife of the World: In Search of Pandas, Great Migration & Gorillas
- In the new “Wildlife of the World” expedition, travelers can explore the world while also learning about preservation and conservative efforts.
- This new 24-day itinerary will depart on July 28th, 2025.
- During the nearly month-long trip, guests can:
- Experience the marvels of China on a visit to Chengdu, including a visit to a panda reserve to observe and learn about these beloved animals.
- Observe mountain gorillas in Rwanda and spot lemurs, chameleons and wild orchids in Madagascar.
- Set out on safari with expert rangers and trackers in the wildlife reserves of Sri Lanka and Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve.
- Snorkel amid dazzling marine life from an overwater bungalow in the Maldives and explore the colorful coral reefs of Mauritius.
- More details on “Wildlife of the World: In Search of Pandas, Great Migration & Gorillas” are available at the National Geographic Expeditions website.
