Chris Hemsworth Appears On Stage with Ed Sheeran to Perform Song for Second Season of Nat Geo’s “Limitless”

After learning to play the drums from scratch, Chris Hemsworth joined Ed Sheeran on stage for a performance filmed for the upcoming second season of Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.
What’s Happening:
- Hemsworth appeared on stage with Sheeran to perform the song “Thinking Out Loud” for the first time in front of approximately 70,000 fans in Bucharest, Romania at the +–=÷x tour.
- The Australian actor learned to play the drums from scratch for the challenge, which was filmed for the second season of the Disney+ Original series from National Geographic, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, coming 2025.
- Throughout the new season of Limitless, Chris physically and mentally delves into a series of universal issues that people across the world face daily: pain, fear, cognitive impairment and social connection.
- Guided by world-renowned experts, mentors and spiritual leaders, he will travel to the ends of the Earth to uncover the latest scientific thinking and unlock some of the world’s best-kept secrets to living a better life.
- The first season of Limitless with Chris Hemsworth is now available on Disney+.
