Two Cast Members Join “Doctor Who” Spin-Off “The War Between the Land and the Sea” as Production Begins

Production is now underway on the new Doctor Who spin-off series, The War Between the Land and the Sea, with two new cast members being revealed.

The War Between the Land and the Sea , a brand-new spin-off of Doctor Who , was announced at San Diego Comic-Con

Now, with production commencing on the series, a photo of the cast has revealed two new additions – both of whom are reprising previous roles from the Whoniverse.

First is Ruth Madeley, returning in her role from the 60th Anniversary specials as UNIT Scientific Advisor Shirley-Anne Bingham.

Colin McFarlane is reprising his role as General Austin Pierce from Torchwood: Children of Earth, a previous spin-off series.

, a previous spin-off series. Previously announced cast members include Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, along with the return of UNIT alumni Jemma Redgrave who will reprise her role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim.

The War Between the Land and the Sea is created by Doctor Who Showrunner and Executive Producer Russell T Davies, who has written the series with Pete McTighe.

When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war.

The series will air exclusively on Disney+