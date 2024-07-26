Just announced at San Diego Comic-Con, Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw are set to lead the cast of a new Doctor Who spin-off series, alongside Doctor Who alumni Jemma Redgrave and Alexander Devrient – The War Between the Land and the Sea.

is created by Showrunner and Executive Producer Russell T Davies, who has written the series with Pete McTighe ( , ). When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT step into action as the land and sea wage war.

, ) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw ( , Both lead actors have previously appeared in Doctor Who , with Tovey portraying Midshipman Frame in 2007’s “Voyage of the Damned” and Mbatha-Raw portraying Martha Jones’ sister Tish in the 2007 series.

, with Tovey portraying Midshipman Frame in 2007’s “Voyage of the Damned” and Mbatha-Raw portraying Martha Jones’ sister Tish in the 2007 series. The series will also see the return of UNIT alumni Jemma Redgrave (Grantchester) who will reprise her role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and Alexander Devrient (Ted Lasso) as Colonel Ibrahim.

Filming begins next month and will be directed by Dylan Holmes-Williams, director of “73 Yards” and “Dot & Bubble.”

The series will air exclusively on Disney+.

Russell T Davies, Showrunner, Writer and Executive Producer: “I’m so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast. And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake The Whoniverse to its foundations. When the Doctor’s not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble.”

“I’m so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast. And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake The Whoniverse to its foundations. When the Doctor’s not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble.” Lindsay Salt, Director of Drama, BBC: “The War Between the Land and the Sea is another utterly unique and gripping drama from Russell T Davies and we’re delighted to welcome the show to the Whoniverse! Featuring a stellar cast, with Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw taking on leading roles, this brand new epic mini series will leave audiences on the edge of their seats as they watch UNIT take on one of their biggest battles to save humanity.”