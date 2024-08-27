“Fly: The IMAX Experience” Q&A Coming to Select Cities

Fly follows couples on their exciting adventure in the world of base jumping. There's a special two-day event where you can see Fly: The Imax Experience on a screen near you. In select cities, there's even a special question-and-answer event with filmmakers in person.

What’s Happening:

  • National Geographic Fly explores the thrilling world of base jumping — so how does seeing this adventure on an IMAX screen sound?
  • Fly: The IMAX Experience will be a two-day event taking place on September 2nd and 3rd on screens all across the country.
  • This film from National Geographic will feel larger than life as you throw yourself to the wind on the edge of cliffs, all from the safety of your seat.
  • This is a limited-time event, so get your tickets before they're gone.
  • Plus, at certain screenings, fans can hear from the filmmakers during a special Q&A.

Question and Answer Session:

Fly Synopsis:

  • “To stand on the edge of a cliff and throw your body into the wind, one has to be willing to lose everything. That could mean the love of your life, or it could be the life you love. Over seven years, Fly follows three couples entwined in the world of base jumping, risking everything for the rush of feeling truly alive.”

