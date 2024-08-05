“Jim Henson Idea Man” Set For Broadcast Debut on ABC

Jim Henson Idea Man will be making its broadcast debut this weekend.
What’s Happening:
- The Emmy Award nominated documentary Jim Henson Idea Man will be making its broadcast debut on ABC.
- As part of The Wonderful World of Disney, the Disney+ original documentary will air this coming Sunday.
- Directed by Ron Howard, Jim Henson Idea Man is the most Emmy-nominated documentary of the year with eight nominations.
- The breathtaking look at the singular mind of Jim Henson will air August 11th at 830pm ET on ABC.
- Jim Henson Idea Man is now streaming on Disney+.
