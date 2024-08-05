“Jim Henson Idea Man” Set For Broadcast Debut on ABC

Jim Henson Idea Man will be making its broadcast debut this weekend.

What’s Happening:

The Emmy Award nominated documentary Jim Henson Idea Man will be making its broadcast debut on ABC

As part of The Wonderful World of Disney

Directed by Ron Howard, Jim Henson Idea Man is the most Emmy-nominated documentary of the year with eight nominations.

The breathtaking look at the singular mind of Jim Henson will air August 11th at 830pm ET on ABC.

Jim Henson Idea Man is now streaming on Disney+.

