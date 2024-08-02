“The View” Announces A New Studio For Upcoming 28th Season

The third chapter of ABC’s The View will begin this September.
What’s Happening:
- The hosts of The View announced today that the show will be moving to downtown Manhattan when the show returns for the 28th season this September.
- Originally, the show originally aired from a studio that also housed ABC soap operas, with All My Children taping right next door. (In fact, the show’s original set was that of a canceled soap.)
- When Barbara Walters left the show, The View moved to its current studio, where it has aired since the fall of 2014, recording 2,143 episodes from the space.
- The new season (and new studio) will debut after Labor Day.
