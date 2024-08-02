“The View” Announces A New Studio For Upcoming 28th Season

by |
Tags: , ,

The third chapter of ABC’s The View will begin this September.

What’s Happening:

  • The hosts of The View announced today that the show will be moving to downtown Manhattan when the show returns for the 28th season this September.
  • Originally, the show originally aired from a studio that also housed ABC soap operas, with All My Children taping right next door. (In fact, the show’s original set was that of a canceled soap.)
  • When Barbara Walters left the show, The View moved to its current studio, where it has aired since the fall of 2014, recording 2,143 episodes from the space.
  • The new season (and new studio) will debut after Labor Day.

More ABC News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight