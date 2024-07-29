ABC Comedy Pilot “Forgive & Forget” Starring Ty Burrell Not Moving Forward

ABC has decided not to move forward with multi-camera comedy pilot, Forgive & Forget, starring Ty Burrell, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- While ABC did pick up the Tim Allen-starring Shifting Gears, they are not moving forward with Forgive & Forget.
- The network does have space for more comedy series however, as they’ll be down to one returning series by the end of this season, flagship single-camera half-hour Abbott Elementary.
- Forgive & Forget brought in Modern Family co-creator Christopher Lloyd to consult, reuniting with Burrell.
- The role of the son was recast, and after a promising table read, the pilot was moderately well-received.
- Forgive & Forget would have followed the perennial life of the party Hank (Burrell). After an unexpected diagnosis, Hank reconnects with his responsible adult son Ben in hopes of making new memories together.
- The aforementioned diagnosis would have been Alzheimer's, and while it was handled deftly, it may have been a little too dark for broadcast TV.
- The series was inspired by Garcia-Cross’ experiences of caring for a parent with Alzheimer’s and the show hopes to destigmatize a disease afflicting millions.
- Disney reportedly remains committed to getting a new series started with Burrell.