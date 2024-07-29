ABC Officially Picks Up Tim Allen Comedy “Shifting Gears” But Loses Showrunners

The new family comedy from ABC will showcase a healing relationship between father and daughter. However, the series will need to find new showrunners to bring the story to life.

Original creators Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully are leaving the upcoming series.

The comedy centers on Matt (Tim Allen), who is a stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter Riley (Kat Dennings) and her kids move into his house, the two will have to mend their broken relationship.

At this time, no information is available on who will replace the Scullys, but the newsource reports that Allen has been searching for their replacements for weeks.

will also star Daryl “Chill Mitchell as Stitch, Maxwell Simkins as Carter and Barret Margolis as Georgia. The character of Nick is currently being recast and will be announced at a later time. Allen executive produces the show along with Marty Adeslstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina and John Psaquin. Pasquin directed the pilot episode.

The Scullys executive produced the pilot episode. Dennings is a producer on the series as well.

