New Docuseries “At Witt’s End – The Hunt for a Killer” from ABC News Studios Coming to Hulu

At Witt’s End – The Hunt for a Killer, a new four-part docuseries chronicling the disappearance of Melissa Witt, is coming to Hulu next month.

What’s Happening:

ABC At Witt’s End – The Hunt for a Killer , a new docuseries streaming exclusively on Hulu beginning Tuesday, August 6th.

, a new docuseries streaming exclusively on Hulu beginning Tuesday, August 6th. In 1994, 19-year-old Melissa Witt went missing from an Arkansas bowling alley. After six weeks of a community-wide search effort, Melissa’s body was found deep in the Ozark National Forest, 50 miles from where she disappeared.

Thirty years later, the new docuseries explores the ongoing search for answers in Melissa’s case and follows new investigators as they comb through extensive evidence, uncovering new information in the decades-long search for her killer.

At Witt’s End is the second collaboration between ABC News Studios, Scott Free Productions and director Devon Parks, having previously partnered on the 2023 docuseries Still Missing Morgan . A shocking new lead in Melissa’s case was uncovered during the investigation of the disappearance of Morgan Nick, the subject of the 2023 docuseries.

is the second collaboration between ABC News Studios, Scott Free Productions and director Devon Parks, having previously partnered on the 2023 docuseries . A shocking new lead in Melissa’s case was uncovered during the investigation of the disappearance of Morgan Nick, the subject of the 2023 docuseries. Over the course of four bone-chilling episodes, detectives pursue the lead and peel back the truth about a local serial killer’s reign of terror through a small-town Arkansas community before and after Melissa went missing.

Filmmakers were given unprecedented access to the ongoing investigation, giving viewers a rare look behind the scenes of the case, plus never-before-seen footage and interviews with those involved in the original hunt for Melissa’s killer.

At Witt’s End – The Hunt for a Killer is produced for Hulu by ABC News Studios in association with Scott Free Productions, NLA Productions and Mad Possum Pictures.