General Hospital is taking a vacation this October to Graceland for a special fan event.

A 2024 General Hospital fan celebration has been announced for Graceland in Memphis, TN this October.

Tickets are now available for the chance to meet and greet with stars from the ABC soap opera, attend the Nurses Ball, and exclusive access to Elvis's mansion.

