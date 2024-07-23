WNBA All-Stars vs. 2024 U.S. Olympic Team — The Most Viewed WNBA All-Star Game Ever

Saturday’s broadcast of the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game saw a 305% increase in comparison to last year’s game.

The thrilling 117-109 victory for the WNBA All-Star team saw an average audience of 3,442,000 viewers.

This beat the previous 2003 set record by 139%.

Peak audience numbers for the matchup topped out at 4,054,000 viewers between 10:30-10:43 PM ET.

In comparison, last year’s game saw only 850,000 on ABC.

The game was also the largest WNBA audience ever on ESPN networks. The previous record was held by the 2024 WNBA draft with 2.45 million viewers.

It was also the third most-viewed WNBA event ever, beaten only by the league’s first two nationally televised games in 1997.

The 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on ABC was the most viewed program of the weekend for adults under 50, females under 50, adults 25-54, females 25-54, and females 18-34.

Additionally, Friday’s broadcast of WNBA All-Star Friday events also broke records. The telecast received the largest audience for pre-WNBA All-Star Game events ever.

