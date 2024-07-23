WNBA All-Stars vs. 2024 U.S. Olympic Team — The Most Viewed WNBA All-Star Game Ever

Saturday’s broadcast of the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game saw a 305% increase in comparison to last year’s game.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN announced that the ABC broadcasted WNBA All-Stars vs. U.S. 2024 Olympic Team game was the most-viewed WNBA All-Star Game ever.
- The thrilling 117-109 victory for the WNBA All-Star team saw an average audience of 3,442,000 viewers.
- This beat the previous 2003 set record by 139%.
- Peak audience numbers for the matchup topped out at 4,054,000 viewers between 10:30-10:43 PM ET.
- In comparison, last year’s game saw only 850,000 on ABC.
- The game was also the largest WNBA audience ever on ESPN networks. The previous record was held by the 2024 WNBA draft with 2.45 million viewers.
- It was also the third most-viewed WNBA event ever, beaten only by the league’s first two nationally televised games in 1997.
- The 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on ABC was the most viewed program of the weekend for adults under 50, females under 50, adults 25-54, females 25-54, and females 18-34.
- Additionally, Friday’s broadcast of WNBA All-Star Friday events also broke records. The telecast received the largest audience for pre-WNBA All-Star Game events ever.
