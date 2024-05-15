Caitlin Clark Debut Brings WNBA its Most Viewed Game in Over 20 Years

Caitlin Clark made her WNBA debut yesterday in the WNBA Tip-Off Presented Carmax helping the league score its most watched game in over 20 years.

What’s Happening:

According to ESPN, the WNBA secured its most watched game in over 20 years yesterday.

The Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun game, a part of the WNBA Tip-Off Presented by Carmax, saw an average of 2.1 million viewers across ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+ Deadline reports

Caitlin Clark, who is considered to have been one of the best collegiate basketball players of all time, made her WNBA debut as a part of the Indiana Fever.

One of the most talked about athletes in the country, Clark is credited with the huge jump in viewers.

The game peaked at an impressive 2.3 million viewers.

The second game of the night, Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces, saw an average of 464,000 viewers, further proving that Clark is the player to watch this WNBA season.

The WNBA Tip-Off Presented by Carmax continues this Saturday, May 18th, with Indiana Fever at New York Liberty and Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces.

Read More: