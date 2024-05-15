Caitlin Clark Debut Brings WNBA its Most Viewed Game in Over 20 Years

Caitlin Clark made her WNBA debut yesterday in the WNBA Tip-Off Presented Carmax helping the league score its most watched game in over 20 years.
What’s Happening:
- According to ESPN, the WNBA secured its most watched game in over 20 years yesterday.
- The Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun game, a part of the WNBA Tip-Off Presented by Carmax, saw an average of 2.1 million viewers across ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+. Deadline reports this to have significantly outperformed the previous record by 600,000 average viewers.
- Caitlin Clark, who is considered to have been one of the best collegiate basketball players of all time, made her WNBA debut as a part of the Indiana Fever.
- One of the most talked about athletes in the country, Clark is credited with the huge jump in viewers.
- The game peaked at an impressive 2.3 million viewers.
- The second game of the night, Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces, saw an average of 464,000 viewers, further proving that Clark is the player to watch this WNBA season.
- The WNBA Tip-Off Presented by Carmax continues this Saturday, May 18th, with Indiana Fever at New York Liberty and Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces.
