Women’s Basketball National Championship-Winning Coach Dawn Staley Celebrates at Walt Disney World

After proclaiming “I’m Headed to Disney World’’ immediately following the South Carolina women’s basketball national championship win earlier this month, Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley arrived Saturday at The Most Magical Place on Earth where she had a festive time experiencing signature Disney attractions and taking part in a celebratory parade at Magic Kingdom.

Staley started the day off with a ride on Kilimanjaro Safaris Animal Kingdom

There were streamers, fireworks, Disney characters and cheering guests. She even got to spend some time interacting with Minnie Mouse, who showed up dressed in her own basketball uniform.

Staley, a six-time WNBA All-Star as a player, coached the South Carolina team to its third women’s basketball national title on April 6, a fairytale ending to its undefeated season, which pushed Staley’s record to 109-3 over the last three years. She is one of only a handful of coaches in women’s college basketball history with three national crowns.

After the Gamecocks won the title earlier this month, Staley announced during a live post-game interview on national TV that she was “Going to Disney World!’’