Sponsors Revealed for espnW Summit NYC on May 9th

What’s Happening:

ESPN announced the roster of sponsors for the espnW Summit NYC.

The one-day event will once again gather leaders across sports, business, and entertainment for a curated program of keynotes, panels, and presentations focused on the women and sports space.

Programming from this year’s Summit will also be live streamed across select espnW and ESPN digital and social platforms – in-person and virtual registration are available at nyc.espnwsummit.com

Performance and lifestyle brand, Athleta, joins this year as a first-time sponsor as the official apparel partner of ESPNW Summit.

Athleta aligns deeply with the summit’s purpose and values as a brand that develops best-in-class products specifically for women.

Athleta through its Power of Sheethos aims to build confidence, strength and belonging through movement. The brand will be gifting products to attendees and providing on-site customization.

Long time Summit sponsor, Gatorade returns as the official sports nutrition sponsor of the event, as well as the presenting sponsor of all workout activities on-site.

They will provide their portfolio of products and equipment to all on-site attendees.

State Farm is committed to elevating women’s sport, and as a first time sponsor of the Summit, will promote their efforts by showcasing a trailer of the upcoming Full Court Press ESPN+ Original Series trailer.

ESPN+ Original Series trailer. Julie Foudy will host a Q&A panel with Kristyn Cook, State Farm, CMO.

Featured events and panels will include:

The Changing College Sports Landscape | Top college coaches sit down to discuss the unique challenges and opportunities they navigate in today’s college sports landscape. Featuring Head Coach of Texas Volleyball, Jerritt Elliott, Head Coach of UNC Field Hockey, Erin Matson, Head Coach of Ole Miss Basketball, Yolett McPhee-McCuin, and Head Coach of FSU Soccer, Brian Pensky, moderated by Sarah Spain.

Conversation with State Farm CMO, Kristyn Cook. Will include a sneak peek at the upcoming ESPN+ Original Series Full Court Press following the lives of Caitlin Clark, Kiki Rice and Kamilla Cardoso.

Live Laughter Permitted with Julie Foudy and Lynn Olszowy | A live taping of the hit podcast including a thoughtful, candid, laughter-filled conversation with trailblazers in sports. Featuring Azzi Fudd of UConn Women’s Basketball, Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame Women’s Basketball, and Tessa Johnson of South Carolina Women’s Basketball.

espnW Keynote Conversation | Featuring Lindsay Kagawa Colas, EVP, Talent + The Collective, Wasserman hosted by Elle Duncan.

Women at the Helm | A centerpiece Summit conversation showcasing leading female executives in Team front offices across professional sports. Featured speakers include CMO of the Atlanta Hawks, Melissa Proctor, President of WNBA Golden State, Jess Smith, and General Manager of Gotham FC, Yael Averbuch West, moderated by Julie Foudy.

W. Power Talks | Single-topic talks by industry leaders and experts in their fields. Patrice Whitfield, Director of Mental Health and Performance, Chicago Sky. Jenny Nguyen, Founder and Owner, The Sports Bra.

The Women of ESPN | Honest and lively conversation taking you behind the scenes with the incredible women who make up ESPN. Featuring Multimedia Women’s Sports Journalist and ESPN Social Media Commentator Ari Chambers, 2x World Cup Champion, NWSL Champion & ESPN Studio Analyst Ali Krieger, and ESPN Host, Analyst & Reporter Andraya Carter.

The 50th Anniversary of the Women’s Sports Foundation. A conversation with the CEO of the Women’s Sports Foundation Danette Leighton hosted by Julie Foudy.

Afternoon Keynote: A keynote conversation featuring CEO and Founder of Love Squad, Peloton Instructor and Today On-Air Contributor, Ally Love hosted by Sarah Spain

The Elle Duncan Show: Live from The espnW Summit NYC | The Elle Duncan Show covers the biggest storylines at the intersection of sports and pop culture. Featuring SportsCenter hosts Elle Duncan and Gary Striewski with Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike.

Q&A with Rosie Spaulding, COO of League One Volleyball Pro hosted by Sarah Spain.