ABC News Announces “20/20” Primetime Special Interview With Brittney Griner

ABC News has announced the 20/20 Special, Prisoner in Russia: The Brittney Griner Interview, which will air on May 1 on ABC as well as the next day on Hulu.

ABC News' Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts sat with two-time Olympic gold medalist and nine-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner for an exclusive primetime interview, Griner's first since returning to the United States after being detained in Russia.

co-anchor Robin Roberts sat with two-time Olympic gold medalist and nine-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner for an exclusive primetime interview, Griner’s first since returning to the United States after being detained in Russia. In the wide-ranging interview, Griner talks candidly for the first time about her harrowing arrest and time in prison, where she describes feeling “less than human” and the suicidal thoughts she had while being detained.

She also talks about navigating the Russian penal system and the anguish she experienced being what she calls a political prisoner.

The special reveals new details about the negotiations behind the prisoner swap that led to Griner’s release and goes home with her as she unzips her duffle bag from Russia, sharing a few personal possessions she says got her through the ordeal.

In February 2022, while returning to her Russian basketball team during the WNBA off-season, Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport for possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil just days before Russia invaded Ukraine.

She was later sentenced to nine years in prison and was released on December 8, 2022, after a 10-month detainment.

Roberts also speaks with Griner’s wife, attorney Cherelle Griner, about her role in rallying for Brittney’s release. Additional interviews include special presidential envoy of hostage affairs Roger Carstens and Griner’s agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas.

The one-hour primetime 20/20 special, Prisoner in Russia: The Brittney Griner Interview with Robin Roberts, airs Wednesday, May 1, at 10:01 p.m. EDT/9:01 p.m. CDT, next day on Hulu.

special, with Robin Roberts, airs Wednesday, May 1, at 10:01 p.m. EDT/9:01 p.m. CDT, next day on Hulu. A first look airs on Good Morning America Wednesday morning (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT)

Wednesday morning (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) In addition to this special, Griner has partnered exclusively with ESPN

A documentary feature from ESPN Films and scripted series development with ABC Signature are in the works.

Brittney Griner’s memoir, Coming Home, is available on Tuesday, May 7.