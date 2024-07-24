Hulu’s “Dress My Tour” To Air Premiere Episode On ABC

The upcoming Hulu series Dress My Tour is making a pit stop at ABC.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu’s design reality competition series Dress My Tour will air its first episode on ABC.
- The premiere has already debuted on Hulu.
- Dress My Tour follows 11 aspiring fashion designers working to create couture outfits for music’s biggest stars before they hit the road.
- The winner of the series will receive $100,000.
- Dress My Tour’s premiere is now streaming on Hulu, but will also be able to watch Monday, July 29th at 10pm ET on ABC.
