Hulu’s “Dress My Tour” To Air Premiere Episode On ABC

The upcoming Hulu series Dress My Tour is making a pit stop at ABC.

What’s Happening:

Hulu's design reality competition series Dress My Tour will air its first episode on ABC.

will air its first episode on ABC. The premiere has already debuted on Hulu.

Dress My Tour follows 11 aspiring fashion designers working to create couture outfits for music's biggest stars before they hit the road.

follows 11 aspiring fashion designers working to create couture outfits for music’s biggest stars before they hit the road. The winner of the series will receive $100,000.

Dress My Tour’s premiere is now streaming on Hulu, but will also be able to watch Monday, July 29th at 10pm ET on ABC.

