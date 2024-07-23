Josh Charles Joins the Cast of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”

The Emmy Award nominee, known for The Veil and The Good Wife, has joined the cast of the hit Hulu show for its 6th and final season.

Deadline The Handmaid’s Tale as a series regular.

as a series regular. Charles will be reunited with FX The Veil co-star Elisabeth Moss when the show goes into production later this year.

co-star Elisabeth Moss when the show goes into production later this year. Charles was nominated for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama” at the 2011 and 2014 Emmy Awards for his role as Will Gardner in The Good Wife.

Details about Charles’ character are still underwraps with a season premiere expected in 2025.

Adapted from the classic Margaret Atwood novel, The Handmaid’s Tale explores life in the dystopian Republic of Gilead, a totalitarian society formerly the United States. It centers on Moss’s character June as she struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander.

explores life in the dystopian Republic of Gilead, a totalitarian society formerly the United States. It centers on Moss’s character June as she struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander. The Handmaid’s Tale also stars Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger and Ever Carradine.

also stars Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger and Ever Carradine. The series is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Elisabeth Moss, Steve Stark, Kim Todd, John Webber, Sheila Hockin, Frank Siracusa, Daniel Wilson and Fran Sears.

All 5 seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale are streaming now on Hulu.

